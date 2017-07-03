Anchorage library system adopts - no ...

Anchorage library system adopts - no porn' policy after debate

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage Public Library has changed its policy and formally banned the viewing of porn and other graphic content on public computers as part of a rewrite of internet use policies. Now, if there's a complaint, library staff can point to the policy to halt the person viewing pornography or other offensive material.

