Anchorage library system adopts - no porn' policy after debate
The Anchorage Public Library has changed its policy and formally banned the viewing of porn and other graphic content on public computers as part of a rewrite of internet use policies. Now, if there's a complaint, library staff can point to the policy to halt the person viewing pornography or other offensive material.
