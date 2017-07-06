Alaskans greet North Korea missile test with a shrug not a shriek
The news on Tuesday of a successful intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea has world leaders calling for restraint. Based on observations of the test, North Korea could potentially launch a weapon capable of reaching any part of Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|17 min
|Princess Hey
|57
|A Little Piece of Info. to Brighten Ones Day
|23 hr
|Chris DEile
|3
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|2,826
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|18
|ISO Info Lisa McCumiskey (Nov '16)
|Sun
|Gigi
|2
|Travel to Seward early tomorrow!!!
|Jul 6
|sandipkrsharma
|1
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Jul 3
|BrainRot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC