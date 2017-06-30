A paleontologista s pursuit of his dr...

A paleontologista s pursuit of his dreams

Lou Marincovich's book "True North: Hunting Fossils Under the Midnight Sun," published May 15, sheds light on the life of an adventure-seeking paleontologist who, as a young adult just finishing high school, dreamed to live a life of "strong emotion." "and I got it, both the good ones and the bad ones," Marincovich said.

