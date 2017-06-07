Work begins tearing down 1920s-era Ek...

Work begins tearing down 1920s-era Eklutna River dam

17 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

At 400 feet tall, the biggest crane in Alaska is working to lower equipment to the site of the Eklutna River dam that is being demolished by Eklutna Inc. this summer. The dam was built in the 1920s and over the years became a dumping ground for everything from televisions to derelict cars.

