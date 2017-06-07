Work begins tearing down 1920s-era Eklutna River dam
At 400 feet tall, the biggest crane in Alaska is working to lower equipment to the site of the Eklutna River dam that is being demolished by Eklutna Inc. this summer. The dam was built in the 1920s and over the years became a dumping ground for everything from televisions to derelict cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|5 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|6 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC