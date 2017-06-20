Woman paralyzed as result of alleged ...

Woman paralyzed as result of alleged accidental shooting, Anchorage DA says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

An Anchorage police officer stands Saturday, June 3, 2017 outside the Midtown apartment where the shooting took place. An Anchorage police officer stands Saturday, June 3, 2017 outside the Midtown apartment where the shooting took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Jan '12) 53 min Musikologist 160
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! 2 hr Chris Deile 2
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC