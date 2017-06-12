Victim named, suspect still at large ...

Victim named, suspect still at large in fatal Third Avenue stabbing

Kyle A. Rea, 24, was the victim of the attack, about a block west of the Brother Francis Shelter and Bean's Cafe along Third Avenue, police announced Monday. Rea walked to Bean's for help after the stabbing and was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

