University of Alaska leaders approve $879 million operating budget
The University of Alaska Board of Regents on Tuesday quickly passed an operating budget for the upcoming academic year that included the previously approved 5 percent tuition increase , but did not include the additional midyear tuition hike once discussed. That's because UA avoided the nearly $22 million funding cut proposed by the Republican-led Senate this year.
