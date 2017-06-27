University of Alaska leaders approve ...

University of Alaska leaders approve $879 million operating budget

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The University of Alaska Board of Regents on Tuesday quickly passed an operating budget for the upcoming academic year that included the previously approved 5 percent tuition increase , but did not include the additional midyear tuition hike once discussed. That's because UA avoided the nearly $22 million funding cut proposed by the Republican-led Senate this year.

