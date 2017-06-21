UAA lands first global entrepreneur-in-residence
Nigel Sharp, a 31-year-old British-Armenian entrepreneur, has joined the new University of Alaska Anchorage as its Global Entrepreneur-in-Residence as of June 19. The University of Alaska Anchorage welcomed its first occupant of the Global Entrepreneur in Residence program, a 31-year-old who's racked up a string of accomplishments, including inventing a mouse cleaner and founding an international technology start-up. Nigel Sharp's position at UAA will involve mentoring entrepreneurs and connecting them to expanded networks.
