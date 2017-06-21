UAA lands first global entrepreneur-i...

UAA lands first global entrepreneur-in-residence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Nigel Sharp, a 31-year-old British-Armenian entrepreneur, has joined the new University of Alaska Anchorage as its Global Entrepreneur-in-Residence as of June 19. The University of Alaska Anchorage welcomed its first occupant of the Global Entrepreneur in Residence program, a 31-year-old who's racked up a string of accomplishments, including inventing a mouse cleaner and founding an international technology start-up. Nigel Sharp's position at UAA will involve mentoring entrepreneurs and connecting them to expanded networks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 5 hr Princess Hey 13
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! 7 hr Chris Deile 10
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Wed Princess Hey 2,785
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC