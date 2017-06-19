U-Haul Holds Grand Re-Opening for Anc...

U-Haul Holds Grand Re-Opening for Anchorage, AK, Self-Storage Facility

Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 1 to celebrate the addition of 667 self-storage units to U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Anchorage in Alaska. Free to the public, the event will include property tours, food and children's activities.

Anchorage, AK

