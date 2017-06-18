Two Anchorage men drown when boat capsizes near Resurrection Bay
At 3:01 p.m. troopers in Seward were told that a private fishing boat had capsized "outside of Resurrection Bay," the troopers said in a dispatch. It wasn't clear whether they were in the Gulf of Alaska or fishing grounds closer to the more protected waters of the bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills and Others
|Sat
|PainMeds
|1
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Jun 15
|Chris Deile
|22
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Jun 12
|Chris Deile
|6
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC