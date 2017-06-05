Trial delayed: AK airport shooting su...

Trial delayed: AK airport shooting suspect

Trial will be delayed until at least January for an Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport mass shooting, a federal judge said Friday.

