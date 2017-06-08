The Shins bring nostalgic - Heartworms' album to Anchorage
The Shins' newest album, "Heartworms," feels true to the Portland indie band's essence - catchy melodies with a bit of melancholy sprinkled throughout the tracks. And while much of the lyrics focus on the past, frontman James Mercer uses "Heartworms" to experiment with different styles, from country to psych pop.
