The Shins bring nostalgic - Heartworm...

The Shins bring nostalgic - Heartworms' album to Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Shins' newest album, "Heartworms," feels true to the Portland indie band's essence - catchy melodies with a bit of melancholy sprinkled throughout the tracks. And while much of the lyrics focus on the past, frontman James Mercer uses "Heartworms" to experiment with different styles, from country to psych pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? 7 hr Chris Deile 2
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 7 hr Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Jun 1 Chris Deile 6
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC