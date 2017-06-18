The new Anchorage School District clinic will be located in the...
The new Anchorage School District clinic will be located in the Kuukpik building on 36th Ave. in midtown Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, June 15. The new Anchorage School District clinic will be located in the Kuukpik building on 36th Ave. in midtown Anchorage, Alaska on Thursday, June 15. The Anchorage city government is looking to save money on health-care costs by hiring a Seattle-based company to run a medical clinic for some of its employees, much as the Anchorage School District did a few months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills and Others
|Sat
|PainMeds
|1
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Jun 15
|Chris Deile
|22
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Jun 12
|Chris Deile
|6
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC