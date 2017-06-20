Teen runner lost after Alaska race found dead with huge black bear looming over him

A 16-year-old boy in Anchorage was mauled to death by a black bear while running a marathon race on June 18. Authorities say the teen veered off course and called his brother saying he was being chased by a bear. Precosky, the organizer of a popular race in a park near Anchorage had spent more than two hours with a search party scouring the densely wooded terrain for Patrick Cooper, a 16-year-old runner who had strayed from the trail and was feared to be in grave danger, as the Alaska Dispatch News reported.

