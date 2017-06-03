Taking Transgenderism Seriously
There are 1 comment on the The Capital-Journal story from 16 min ago, titled Taking Transgenderism Seriously.
So many headlines, so little time. That's how I often feel, as I consider various issues to comment upon.
#1 11 min ago
The most anti Trans article I've seen in a long time! The referencing of anti Trans authors such as Paul McHugh and Ken Zucker. DNA is only a sort of handbook that tells the body what size and shape the growth the body should take. Bypass it and what do you have? It's not rocket science! It's bringing the body into alignment with the brain. Plus, they offer NO relief to the people who suffer with this. They offer NO relief to the 40% of suicides! It's No where man, with his No where plans for nobody! Go cure the common cold!
Terri
