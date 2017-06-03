Taking Transgenderism Seriously

Taking Transgenderism Seriously

There are 1 comment on the The Capital-Journal story from 16 min ago, titled Taking Transgenderism Seriously. In it, The Capital-Journal reports that:

So many headlines, so little time. That's how I often feel, as I consider various issues to comment upon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 11 min ago
The most anti Trans article I've seen in a long time! The referencing of anti Trans authors such as Paul McHugh and Ken Zucker. DNA is only a sort of handbook that tells the body what size and shape the growth the body should take. Bypass it and what do you have? It's not rocket science! It's bringing the body into alignment with the brain. Plus, they offer NO relief to the people who suffer with this. They offer NO relief to the 40% of suicides! It's No where man, with his No where plans for nobody! Go cure the common cold!
Terri
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) 13 hr Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... 17 hr Chris Deile 17
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Jun 1 Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") May 21 Chris Deile 17
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 20 Princess Hey 2,780
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE May 20 Chris Deile 12
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC