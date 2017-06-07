Taking a step back to look at Iditaro...

Taking a step back to look at Iditarod dog deaths in context

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Sensationalism fuels the criticism. A recent documentary highlighting some very questionable practices at one of Alaska's larger kennels has given some of the anti-groups new life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 5 min Chris Deile 19
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Jun 1 Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC