Speaker Ryan, hear your constituents on Planned Parenthood

To show support for Planned Parenthood, approximately 200-300 people march with signs from Delaney Park to Peterson Tower on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in downtown Anchorage. "A lot of people showed up to show our senators, specifically Murkowski and Sullivan, that we stand with Planned Parenthood and they should too," said Jessica Cler, the Alaska public affairs manager for Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii.

