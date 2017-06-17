Smoke from lightning-caused Kenai Pen...

Smoke from lightning-caused Kenai Peninsula fire hangs over Anchorage

11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The East Fork Fire, pictured around 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, ignited with a lightning strike in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge a day earlier. Smoke from a fast-growing wildfire on the Kenai Peninsula descended on Anchorage overnight Saturday and triggered a spate of concerned calls to 911.

Anchorage, AK

