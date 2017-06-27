Shots fired from vehicles hit East Anchorage apartments
Shots fired from two vehicles in East Anchorage early Tuesday left bullet holes in multiple apartments and vehicles but no injuries, police said. Residents inside an apartment building in the 7800 block of Creekside Center Drive in Muldoon called 911 to report shots fired at 4:20 a.m., according to a police spokeswoman.
