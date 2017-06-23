Sheila Watt-Cloutier on a oeThe Right to Be Colda

The Right to Be Cold is a human story of resilience, commitment, and survival told from the unique vantage point of an Inuk woman who, in spite of many obstacles, rose from humble beginnings in the Arctic community of Kuujjuaq, Quebec-where she was raised by a single parent and grandmother and traveled by dog team in a traditional, ice-based Inuit hunting culture-to become one of the most influential and decorated environmental, cultural, and human rights advocates in the world. Nobel Peace Prize nominee Sheila Watt-Cloutier is in the business of transforming public opinion into public policy.

