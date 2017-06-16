Seward Highway head-on crash leads to...

Seward Highway head-on crash leads to DUI and assault charges

7 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The man who drove across the Seward Highway center line during a deadly day on Anchorage-area roads late last month, causing a head-on collision that injured four people, is accused of driving drunk. Gary Jones, 29, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and three counts of first-degree assault stemming from the May 27 collision near Portage.

