Senate wants end to oil credits now, reconvening July 10

State Senate Republicans pitched their latest plan to once and for all end refundable oil and gas tax credits much sooner than later. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, said at a Thursday morning press conference in Anchorage that a combination of lower-than-expected oil prices and fewer exactable budget cuts than Republican majority members wanted has made ending the program immediately an urgent matter.

