Senate wants end to oil credits now, reconvening July 10
State Senate Republicans pitched their latest plan to once and for all end refundable oil and gas tax credits much sooner than later. Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, said at a Thursday morning press conference in Anchorage that a combination of lower-than-expected oil prices and fewer exactable budget cuts than Republican majority members wanted has made ending the program immediately an urgent matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|3 hr
|texas pete
|30
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Isaacspang
|23
|Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!!
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|11
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jun 28
|Princess Hey
|2,789
|New Katty Line Videos!!!!!
|Jun 27
|Chris Deile
|16
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|African_Kyng
|19
|I Had the First View of This YouTube Video
|Jun 24
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC