School district expands crisis response team
From North Slope villages to cities in Southcentral Alaska, from Emmonak to Eagle River, communities across the state are bound together by a shared tragedy. Alaska's teen suicide rate spikes well above the national average, according to data from the University of Alaska Anchorage's Institute for Social and Economic Research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|14 hr
|Chris Deile
|8
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|15 hr
|Chris Deile
|5
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC