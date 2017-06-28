Related:Anchorage SWAT called on to help ATF serve search warrant on east side home

Anchorage police officers and members of a SWAT team assisted agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives execute a federal search warrant on a home in East Anchorage on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Anchorage police officers and members of a SWAT team assisted agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives execute a federal search warrant on a home in East Anchorage on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.