President of Eagle River youth hockey group says game will go on despite alleged theft of funds

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The president of the Mustang Hockey Association, Joey Merrick, said the close-knit hockey community was caught off guard by the alleged theft of the association's funds, but he plans to move ahead despite the setback. "We're going to move forward but we're definitely affected - no question," said Merrick.

