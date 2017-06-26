Police seek suspect believed to have ...

Police seek suspect believed to have robbed pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

7 hrs ago

An arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old George Wong-Sin, the police department said in a statement . Wong-Sin is suspected in the armed robbery that happened in the 4400 block of San Ernesto Avenue in east Anchorage, police said.

