Police seek suspect after fatal East ...

Police seek suspect after fatal East Anchorage hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Officers were called to the scene of the crash, on the 5600 block of East Fourth Avenue, east of the intersection with Boniface Parkway, at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the APD . A witness called 911, an APD emergency dispatcher said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Sat Chris Deile 8
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Sat Chris Deile 5
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Jun 8 Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC