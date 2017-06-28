Movers and Shakers for July 2
Resource Data, a custom software development, geographic information system and IT consulting firm, hired Lynelle Davis as AP/AR specialist at its corporate office in Anchorage. Davis recently graduated with her associate's degree in business management from Alaska Pacific University and has her business offices specialist degree from Alaska Career College.
