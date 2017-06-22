Mat-Su to spend another $1.6 million ...

Mat-Su to spend another $1.6 million on failing Port MacKenzie barge dock

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Another $1.6 million will flow to the little-used and failing barge dock at Port MacKenzie after the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly grudgingly approved the money this week. Several Assembly members voiced deep concern during a Tuesday meeting but voted 6-1 to move money from several borough accounts to pay for the repairs.

