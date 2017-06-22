Mat-Su to spend another $1.6 million on failing Port MacKenzie barge dock
Another $1.6 million will flow to the little-used and failing barge dock at Port MacKenzie after the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly grudgingly approved the money this week. Several Assembly members voiced deep concern during a Tuesday meeting but voted 6-1 to move money from several borough accounts to pay for the repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic!
|9 hr
|Chris Deile
|12
|***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)***
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|13
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|2,785
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Wed
|texas pete
|161
|Pills and Others
|Jun 17
|PainMeds
|1
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Jun 15
|Chris Deile
|22
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Jun 12
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC