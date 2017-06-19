Many guns in mass shootings obtained legally, including in congressional shooting
The firearm used in last week's shooting at a Virginia park where Republican congressmen were practicing baseball was purchased legally by the alleged gunman, according to multiple law enforcement sources. According to a database maintained by Mother Jones , there have been at least 90 mass shootings in the United States since 1982, and most of the shooters got their guns legally.
