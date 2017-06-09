Man removed from Alaska Airlines jet ...

Man removed from Alaska Airlines jet in Anchorage after alleged threat to 'blow up the plane'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A man was removed from an Alaska Airlines jet in Anchorage late Thursday after he made threats during a flight from Seattle, airport police say. The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was a first-class passenger on Flight 755, according to Police and Fire Chief Jesse Davis at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Law Prohibits Rent Control 25 min Chris Deile 8
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? 2 hr Chris Deile 5
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") Thu Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC