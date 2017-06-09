Man removed from Alaska Airlines jet in Anchorage after alleged threat to 'blow up the plane'
A man was removed from an Alaska Airlines jet in Anchorage late Thursday after he made threats during a flight from Seattle, airport police say. The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was a first-class passenger on Flight 755, according to Police and Fire Chief Jesse Davis at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
