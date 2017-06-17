Juneau doesn't need a relationship counselor. It needs a hostage negotiator.
Relationship counselors get a bad rap. Probably because it's too late by the time one person insists it's important to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills and Others
|7 hr
|PainMeds
|1
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|22
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Jun 12
|Chris Deile
|6
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC