Judge in LIO case denies owners' requ...

Judge in LIO case denies owners' request to enter new evidence

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

A request for new evidentiary hearings in the $37 million lawsuit brought by the owners of the now-vacant Downtown Anchorage legislative information office against the Alaska Legislature was shot down in a Wednesday state Superior Court ruling. Judge Mark Rindner's order means the case will likely be decided on the facts already presented - and was a win for legislators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... 10 hr Chris Deile 15
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Thu Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
Stacie siver May 21 Nuky 4
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") May 21 Chris Deile 17
Stacie siver May 21 Anonymous 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 20 Princess Hey 2,780
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC