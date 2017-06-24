iStock / Getty Images

iStock / Getty Images

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

People gathered on the Anchorage park strip Friday to protest the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Heath Care Act. People gathered on the Anchorage park strip Friday to protest the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Heath Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) 10 hr African_Kyng 19
I Had the First View of This YouTube Video 16 hr Chris Deile 4
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! 17 hr Chris Deile 13
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 19 hr Princess Hey 15
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jun 21 Princess Hey 2,785
the music thread (Jan '12) Jun 21 texas pete 161
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC