Is the lack of Alaska pesticide rules for cannabis a gap in consumer protection?
Keep up with news in states where recreational marijuana is legalized, and occasionally you'll see reports of cannabis that has been taken off the shelves because it was treated with pesticides considered unsafe or illegal. But you won't see those reports in Alaska, where no pesticide testing is required and there are no rules about which pesticides to use, or how to use them safely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|19 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC