Is the lack of Alaska pesticide rules...

Is the lack of Alaska pesticide rules for cannabis a gap in consumer protection?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Keep up with news in states where recreational marijuana is legalized, and occasionally you'll see reports of cannabis that has been taken off the shelves because it was treated with pesticides considered unsafe or illegal. But you won't see those reports in Alaska, where no pesticide testing is required and there are no rules about which pesticides to use, or how to use them safely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) 3 hr The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously 19 hr TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Sat Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Sat Chris Deile 17
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... Jun 1 Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") May 21 Chris Deile 17
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC