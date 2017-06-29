Interior starts process for new offsh...

Interior starts process for new offshore leasing plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: APRN

The Trump administration announced an initial step toward a new offshore leasing plan that could mean new drilling rights in federal waters of the Arctic. In April, President Trump lifted the ban his predecessor imposed on new Arctic lease sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** 3 hr texas pete 30
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Thu Isaacspang 23
Natasha St. Pier in France--The Best!!!! Thu Chris Deile 11
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jun 28 Princess Hey 2,789
New Katty Line Videos!!!!! Jun 27 Chris Deile 16
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Jun 24 African_Kyng 19
I Had the First View of This YouTube Video Jun 24 Chris Deile 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,133 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC