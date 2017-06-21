Inside Real Estate: Alaska rental vac...

Inside Real Estate: Alaska rental vacancies hit five-year high

Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

According to the annual Alaska Rental Market Survey, vacancy rates crept up in 2017 to 5.08 percent in Anchorage, which is almost identical to the national average. Fairbanks, Kenai Peninsula Borough and Wrangell-Petersburg all have vacancy rates double Anchorage's and have for the past several years.

