Innovation targeted at teacher turnover, remediation
The leaders of Southcentral school districts and a nationally renowned University of Alaska Anchorage program are blending high school and college in an attempt to cure the state of multiple education ills. The Anchorage School District recently took over the Alaska Middle College from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, which is expanding the program in its own territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|6
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC