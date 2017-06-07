Housing both affordable and trendy snapped up in Anchorage
Work proceeds on a $10-million affordable housing project by Cook Inlet Housing Authority at 36th Avenue and Spenard Road in Anchorage. Located at the site of an old strip club, the project will have 33 one-bedroom units ranging from subsidized to market rates for rent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC