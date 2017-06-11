Hoping to boost number of Alaska Native nurses, UAA takes high school students to camp
From left, Maddy Carter, Natalie Waterhouse and Nadia Walluk tend to a simulated patient as instructors observe through mirrored window. The hypothetical situation involved child who had been lost in the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|8
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Sat
|Chris Deile
|5
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Jun 8
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC