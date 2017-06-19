Hilcorp only bidder

Hilcorp only bidder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Petroleum News

Two standout results from state and federal Cook Inlet lease sales June 21 were Hilcorp Alaska LLC - the only bidder in the sales - picking up what is, for Cook Inlet, frontier exploration acreage, and the fact that the federal government offered, and received bids on, outer continental shelf acreage off Alaska. The sales, Alaska's annual areawide Cook Inlet lease sale and the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's Cook Inlet lease sale 244, brought in combined bids of almost $4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi! My Name is Uncle Sam and I'm and Alcoholic! 18 hr Chris Deile 12
***Icnoptnthis Another Word Game (Add -Drop)*** Thu Princess Hey 13
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Wed Princess Hey 2,785
the music thread (Jan '12) Wed texas pete 161
Pills and Others Jun 17 PainMeds 1
State Law Prohibits Rent Control Jun 15 Chris Deile 22
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? Jun 12 Chris Deile 6
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC