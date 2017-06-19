Hilcorp only bidder

Two standout results from state and federal Cook Inlet lease sales June 21 were Hilcorp Alaska LLC - the only bidder in the sales - picking up what is, for Cook Inlet, frontier exploration acreage, and the fact that the federal government offered, and received bids on, outer continental shelf acreage off Alaska. The sales, Alaska's annual areawide Cook Inlet lease sale and the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's Cook Inlet lease sale 244, brought in combined bids of almost $4 million.

