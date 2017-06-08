Good medieval times: Anchorage's 3 Barons Renaissance Fair turns 25
Surrounded by sons, sycophants and harem girls with jingling coins on their Princess Jasmine pants, The Blue Baron addresses his audience. "Knights, ladies, nobles of every variety, peasants, merchants, and other people who don't smell very good, welcome to the 25th anniversary of the 3 Barons Fair," he announces in a rich, aristocratic voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|11 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|12 hr
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|Jun 1
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC