Good medieval times: Anchorage's 3 Barons Renaissance Fair turns 25

Surrounded by sons, sycophants and harem girls with jingling coins on their Princess Jasmine pants, The Blue Baron addresses his audience. "Knights, ladies, nobles of every variety, peasants, merchants, and other people who don't smell very good, welcome to the 25th anniversary of the 3 Barons Fair," he announces in a rich, aristocratic voice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.