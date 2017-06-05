From SpaceX to NASA: New Astronaut Robb Kulin's Path to Space
Among the 12 candidates NASA has selected for the astronaut class of 2017 is one adventurous SpaceX employee who's eager to fly to the moon, Mars and beyond. Robb Kulin is a 33-year-old engineer from Anchorage, Alaska, who has spent the past 6 and a half years working as the senior manager for flight reliability at the private spaceflight company SpaceX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Law Prohibits Rent Control
|10 hr
|Chris Deile
|3
|Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet?
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|2
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|21
|Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10)
|Jun 4
|The Guests
|7
|Taking Transgenderism Seriously
|Jun 4
|TerriB1
|1
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Jun 3
|Isaacspang
|21
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|Jun 3
|Chris Deile
|17
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC