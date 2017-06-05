Florida airport shooting suspect due back in court
An Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court as a judge closely monitors his mental health. Lawyers for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, have said he's fit to stand trial despite a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
