Flags up for Uber, Lyft drivers after gov signs bill
Long-time Alaskan David O'Malley has worked as a taxi driver and in the transportation industry for more than 20 years in Anchorage. Now, he's one of Uber's first approved drivers, an independent contractor who began offering rides on June 16. At 61, this job gives him the flexibility of near-retirement, and lets him control his hours, he said.
