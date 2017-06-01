Fish and Game: There were 8 moose enc...

Fish and Game: There were 8 moose encounters with injuries around Anchorage in May

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage on May 24. A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage on May 24. A moose attack in an Eagle River neighborhood, which sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries, was just one of eight run-ins with Anchorage's most visible urban animal resulting in injuries in May, officials said. The woman was either jogging with or walking her dogs in the Eaglewood subdivision on May 22 when she got too close to a cow moose and its two calves, said Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist Dave Battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... 14 hr Chris Deile 12
Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis... 17 hr Chris Deile 6
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... May 30 Chris Deile 32
Stacie siver May 21 Nuky 4
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") May 21 Chris Deile 17
Stacie siver May 21 Anonymous 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 20 Princess Hey 2,780
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC