Fish and Game: There were 8 moose encounters with injuries around Anchorage in May

A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage on May 24. A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage on May 24. A moose attack in an Eagle River neighborhood, which sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries, was just one of eight run-ins with Anchorage's most visible urban animal resulting in injuries in May, officials said. The woman was either jogging with or walking her dogs in the Eaglewood subdivision on May 22 when she got too close to a cow moose and its two calves, said Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist Dave Battle.

