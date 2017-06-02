Fish and Game kills moose who attacked 4 people in Eagle River neighborhood
A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage, Alaska on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. A mother moose and her twin newborn offspring rest next to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson along the Glenn Highway in Anchorage, Alaska on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
