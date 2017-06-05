Fires damage homes in Anchorage and E...

Fires damage homes in Anchorage and Eagle River, but nobody hurt

Anchorage Daily News

Thirteen fire units were dispatched to each of the blazes, which were reported at about 2:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Milky Way Circle in the Turnagain neighborhood and 4:30 a.m. on the 17200 block of Baranoff Avenue in Eagle River, according to Anchorage Fire Department deputy chief for operations Jodie Hettrick. Crews responding to the Milky Way Circle call found a fast-moving fire that had already consumed much of the residence.

Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

