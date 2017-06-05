Fires damage homes in Anchorage and Eagle River, but nobody hurt

Thirteen fire units were dispatched to each of the blazes, which were reported at about 2:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Milky Way Circle in the Turnagain neighborhood and 4:30 a.m. on the 17200 block of Baranoff Avenue in Eagle River, according to Anchorage Fire Department deputy chief for operations Jodie Hettrick. Crews responding to the Milky Way Circle call found a fast-moving fire that had already consumed much of the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.