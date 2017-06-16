Fire, this time on a smaller scale, strikes again at charred Royal Suite Apartments
Anchorage firefighters responded Thursday night to the Royal Suite Apartments, left uninhabitable by an arson fire in February, after someone broke into one of the remaining, intact units and set fire to a couch. Anchorage Fire Department fire marshal Cleo Hill said a call about the fire in a first-floor unit of the building came in at 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
