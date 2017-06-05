Father of Injured AK Firefighter Says...

Father of Injured AK Firefighter Says Son Fell from Ladder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

The father of injured Anchorage firefighter Ben Schultz, who is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, says his son fell from a ladder during a training exercise Monday. June 8--The father of a 29-year-old Anchorage firefighter seriously injured during training Monday said his son was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Law Prohibits Rent Control 1 hr Chris Deile 1
Dido and Anna Maria Jopek: Duet? 17 hr Chris Deile 2
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 18 hr Chris Deile 21
Arcades anchorage use to have (Feb '10) Jun 4 The Guests 7
News Taking Transgenderism Seriously Jun 4 TerriB1 1
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Jun 3 Isaacspang 21
Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part... Jun 3 Chris Deile 17
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC